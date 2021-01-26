Council admits not keeping upto speed with road signs repairs

A COLLECTION of road signs, including two in the vicinity of a school safety zone, are to be decommissioned after failing into disrepair.

Oldham Council, currently implementing a series of 20 miles per hour ‘pandemic’ restrictions across Saddleworth, admit the parish wide signs haven’t been maintained.

However, the local authority says there are plans to replace them though some, if not all, may be relocated.

Five have been brought to the attention of the Independent. Two are sited on: Manchester Road, Greenfield, close to St Mary’s C of E Primary School, the A672 Ripponden Road, Denshaw, and the A62 Huddersfield Road-opposite Albion Farm-and close to the site of the former Star Inn at Scouthead.

A spokesperson for OMBC said: “They (the signs) are beyond repair and will be decommissioned shortly.

“There are plans to replace them, however they are likely to be relocated to prevent lichen/mould build up which is occurring.

“Over the last 10 months the council’s priority has been supporting and helping our communities in the fight against coronavirus.

“That means staff have been redeployed and understandably some jobs have not taken place – we hope residents understand that.”

The Council was unable to say how much the signs originally cost or how much will be spent re-locating them.

Councillor Jamie Curley, addressing a recent meeting of the Parish Council’s Traffic and Transport committee, said: “It is not getting the money to put them up, that’s relatively easy.

“It is the maintenance of them afterwards. The one in Greenfield has sat there redundant because the money ran out.”

Committee chair John Battye asked: “Why can’t they use the Covid money to repair the ones we have got?

“It is a question that needs asking,” added Cllr Barbara Beeley.

OMBC has confirmed new 20 mph restrictions are to be introduced across Saddleworth after last year’s implementation in Uppermill.

Last month the Independent reported Greenfield was the next village to put the brake on speeding motorists.

OMBC said: “The Legal Order is in place for the Greenfield scheme. We are just waiting for the contractor to confirm costs and a start date.

“Further schemes in Dobcross and Delph have been agreed with ward members and will be formally advertised in the next couple of weeks.

“A further scheme in Lydgate is also proposed to be advertised shortly.”

