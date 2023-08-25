Council plans to address Diggle traffic problems

PLANS are in motion to address traffic issues in the Saddleworth village of Diggle, Oldham Council has confirmed.

The local authority said proposals are currently being worked on to reduce the speed limit to 20mph from Ambrose Crescent to Wool Road, and install traffic calming measures near the new Saddleworth School.

It follows pressure from councillors who have received concerns from local residents about speeding.

Other villages such as Uppermill, Delph, Dobcross and Springhead have adopted temporary 20mph restrictions, which have proved successful in reducing motorists’ average speed and the council has said it is looking at making them permanent.

In December 2020, a motion raised by the Liberal Democrats was passed at a Full Council meeting which made the principle of borough-wide 20mph speed limits in residential areas council policy.

Councillor Garth Harkness said he has previously arranged for speed surveys in Diggle, but residents have said they feel the traffic has only become faster.

The Saddleworth North councillor commented: “Many residents have asked me why Diggle has not got any 20mph speed restrictions. I agree this needs looking at and I have met with some members of the community association to look at the issues of traffic in Diggle.”

Cllr Harkness said he has written to the Cabinet Member for Highways and the senior highways officer at the council to explore 20mph speed restrictions and other concerns raised such as safety issues around Diggle Primary School.

Alongside his Lib Dem colleagues Cllrs Michael Powell and Lynne Thompson, a petition was launched urging the council to “demonstrate their commitment to safety and the environment” by introducing a 20mph zone in Diggle, to cover Huddersfield Road and all the residential streets.

In a statement to the Independent, Councillor Chris Goodwin, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “The safety of our residents and communities is a priority for the council and we take all road safety concerns very seriously.

“As part of this, we are currently working on proposals in Diggle to reduce the speed limit to 20mph from Ambrose Crescent to Wool Road and install traffic calming measures near the new Saddleworth School, after monitoring traffic flow in the area.

“We are also proposing to introduce new traffic calming features and make various temporary 20mph speed limits in areas such as Dobcross and Uppermill permanent as they have demonstrated a significant drop in average speeds.

“Temporary speed limits were introduced during the pandemic where narrow footways existed and pedestrians were stepping into the road for social distancing purposes.”

