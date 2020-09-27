Counter culture Pharmacy career is Margaret’s prescription for new vocation

WHEN Margaret Ulyatt accepted a temporary job as a Delph pharmacy assistant, she never expected to still be in the post more than three decades later.

Even less imaginable was a thought that one day she might become a published author.

But three weeks turned into 33 years and Margaret has indeed written a book-chronicling her experiences of working at the King Street chemist.

Over the Counter – life in a rural pharmacy – is a selection of whimsical stories about serving a village community she and husband Barry have been an active part of since moving from their native Derbyshire.

Margaret’s tales have obviously struck a chord as the book is already heading for a re-print less than a month after its publication.

“I have always kept a diary and scribbled down bits of poetry,” said Margaret, a former dental nurse from Denshaw.

“When I started at the chemist, I started contributing articles to the Pharmacy Assistant magazine.

“I was a bit of James Herriot of pharmacy,” smiled Margaret whose offerings eventually won her an award from the Pharmacy industry.

“So, there are no technical articles just stories of my memories of working at the chemist in Delph.

Now retired she told the Independent: “I enjoyed my job. That is why I stayed so long.

“The people in Delph are lovely people and it was a shop where if you had one conversation the whole shop had the conversation. It was such a lovely place to work.”

The day a man burst in brandishing a gun and demanding drugs certainly wasn’t the norm.

But the frightening details are included in Over the Counter together with more reassuring reminiscences of: geese, Whit Friday and the beloved golden retrievers that have played a major part in Margaret and Barry’s lives.

“I am delighted how the book has turned out. It looks very professional.

“What is also lovely is the publisher – Bannister Publications – is based in Chesterfield which is where I am from. They have done a wonderful job.”

Over the Counter is available from Delph Post Office, Authentic Gift Shop in Uppermill and Strachan’s Chemist in Uppermill, priced at £6.99.

Alternatively, you can win one by entering this Independent competition. Margaret has signed a copy which could be yours by answering the question:

What profession is James Herriot associated with:

1 Veterinary; 2 Dentistry; 3 Midwifery?

Email answers to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk or write to Trevor Baxter, Local Communications, Units 3-5, High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS. Entries must be received no later than October 2, 2020.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

