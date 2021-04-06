Couple ready for captaincy roles

LINDA Newman has an extra year to prepare for when she and husband Dave in 2022 become captain and lady captain at Saddleworth Golf Club.

The couple from Lees, both vice-captains last year, were due to take over the posts this year and become what is believed to be only the second husband-and-wife pairing to hold the positions simultaneously after Alan and Sonia Dunn.

But those best-laid plans were hit by Covid when, because of the disruption caused to the 2020 golf season, both of that year’s captains were invited to extend their usual 12-month term to a second year.

However, as 2020 lady captain Sheila Cooper was unable to commit to a second year, Linda was invited to fill the breach this year.

“I accepted on the understanding Dave and I can still be captains together next year, something the management committee was fine with,” Linda explained.

Linda is no stranger to captaincy as this completes a hat-trick as she held the post previously at Oldham in 2003 and Saddleworth in 2007.

She has been at Saddleworth for 25 years and earlier was also a member at Oldham for a decade as, when she was working, she found it hard to get to Saddleworth for competitions.

Linda, 72, a retired development manager for Mothercare, later as a manager with Early Learning Centres and a retail manager for The British Red Cross, is no stranger to success.

The 24-handicapper has twice won Lady Captain’s Prize at Saddleworth and also The Millgate, an open mixed major with John Knight. She also won Mr President’s, a major at Oldham.

“Mr Captain’s is the major I have not won and which I would like to,” she explained.

Linda and Dave occasionally team up together for mixed events and while on holiday but Linda said they usually play separately with their own circle of friends at Saddleworth.

Aside from playing, Linda has been actively involved at Saddleworth as a previous social chairman and handicaps secretary.

And during her two years as lady captain, she is keen to promote women’s golf at Saddleworth where there is an active section with between 60 and 70 members.

“I am working with professional Andy Earlam to try and promote ladies’ golf at the club for all ages,” she explained.

Linda and Dave are also keen crown green bowlers, playing for both Uppermill Cricket Club and Delph.

