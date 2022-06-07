Creative children bring Jubilee cheer to villages

THERE were 183 crowns, 53 queens, five hand-made crowns and two posters all colourfully created to decorate Lees, Springhead and Grotton thanks to a Platinum Jubilee Competition.

The competition, organised by the LSG Business Hub, invited local children to take part by getting crafty to decorate a crown or draw or paint a picture of the queen.

All the entries were the displayed in the windows of businesses throughout the villages to bring some Jubilee cheer and mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Cllr Alicia Marland helped to judge the entries and presented the prizes to the winners, who were Freddie Bell, Rose Brierley, Fynn Horrocks, Daniel Oniya, Darcie Boardman and Fionn Bergin.

The winning creations were displayed on Lees Library windows.

