Creativity is the mother of invention for St Mary’s Greenfield!

A CREATIVE Saddleworth church congregation ensured Mother’s Day 2021 was a celebratory one to remember for scores of mums and families across the community.

Youngsters made cards live during the online Zoom service hosted by St Mary’s Greenfield while pre-recorded, heart-warming messages from the children were also played.

Additionally, it was decided to provide and distribute bags of treats for mums including sweets, sunflower seeds, Palm Sunday crosses, printed prayer sheets and International Women’s Day prayers.

What started as an initial list of 48 families who regularly attend the Sunday Zoom services eventually saw nearly 100 gifts handed out.

The brainchild of Beth Halliwell – mum to George, 9, Alfie, 6, and one-year-old Will – she was joined by Emily Allmand, Sally Harrison, 83-year-old church warden Brian Greenwood and Reverend Barbara Christopher in taking round the bags.

Other recipients were 15 families involved in the innovative pen pals project (featured in the February edition of the Independent), connecting young congregation members with the older community.

And the final list grew to reach 93 to include the 30 ladies of the church community who normally receive a card from the church children when St Mary’s is open. St Mary’s, in keeping with other places of worship, remains closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers reported an overwhelming response to the idea with messages of joy, love and thanks from across the community.

