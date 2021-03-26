Cyclist dies following collision in Lees

A WOMAN has died following a collision at a busy Saddleworth junction.

At 1.25pm on Wednesday, March 24, police were called to reports that a black Range Rover had collided with a cyclist on Huddersfield Road at the junction with Stamford Road in Lees.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist, a 43-year-old female, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but sadly died the following day.

The driver of the Range Rover remained at the scene to speak with officers.

No arrests have currently been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Danny Byrne of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident that has cost this poor lady her life and my thoughts are with her family during this very difficult time.

“This collision happened on a busy road, during daylight hours, so we’re confident there will be witnesses out there that could provide vital information and we’d encourage them to contact us.

“We’re working hard to piece together the circumstances surrounding this incident and would urge anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We’re particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and could have Dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or 101 quoting incident number 1381 of 24/03/2021, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

