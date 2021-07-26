Danielle gets writing bug after debut success

AN UPPERMILL mum has well and truly got the writing bug after her first book was such a success that she has followed it up with two more within six months.

Danielle Corrigan has always enjoyed putting pen to paper, including writing funny little stories and poems to entertain her family at Christmas.

Last November, she was inspired to write a book to help children remember the positive aspects of the pandemic as well as bring some festive cheer.

And after ‘The North Pole Lockdown’ saw her clinch a place in Amazon’s Top 10 children’s books at Christmas, she was encouraged to carry on.

‘The Hug That Had To Hibernate’ is a beautiful bedtime story for children to enjoy while remembering all the hugs they’ve ever shared.

And ‘The Wonders of Winderly Wood’ is a magical story which takes the reader on an adventure of imagination and endless possibilities. This rhyming tale is brought to life with stunning illustrations by Danielle’s daughter Brooke, 11.

“I’ve always loved writing poems and stories and I suppose I’m finding my niche in creating stories which not only make people smile but subtly help parents to open up gentle discussions around positive well-being, which is so incredibly important at the minute,” said Danielle, who is mum to Brooke and Louis.

“From over the years, I had quite a few stories drafted out which I pulled out, dusted off and tried to re-write.

“The Wonders of Winderly Wood was one of these. When we found ourselves in lockdown again after Christmas, I decided to ask Brooke to illustrate the story for me.

“It’s about a child’s imagination so fitted perfectly and I knew she’d love it challenge. It’s quite different to my other stories but I am hoping people enjoy it.

“The Wonders of Winderly Wood is perfect for a moment of calm and mindfulness as the story is designed to captivate the readers imagination.

“In February, I was given a brilliant opportunity to work with Morrisons supermarket and helped them to create their very own book to support and encourage literacy in children.

“The story was about hope and positivity for brighter days and was beautifully illustrated by local sketch artist Sylvia Haq.

“Morrisons donated 50,000 copies of Cedric The Seed to schools and community groups across the country.

“The Hug That Had To Hibernate was not something I had planned on releasing just yet.

However when we were given the green light to hug again, it was my husband Nick who said I should get it out quickly.

“I worked hard with Eloise Attenborough at Book Bubble Press and turned the book around ready for release in just a few weeks.

“It’s a gentle, heart-warming story and it’s perfect for those who have either missed hugging loved ones or maybe can’t see a loved one at the minute.

“A local family who were moving away bought 35 copies for their daughter to give her school friends as a leaving gift as the story was so fitting.

“The book has been really well received and has some lovely reviews on Amazon. It’s also available to buy in All Wrapped Up Uppermill.”

Danielle’s books are available to buy on Amazon. Find out more on her website: www.daniellecorriganwriting.com or Facebook page or email Danielle.madebyyou@gmail.com

COMPETITION

TWO lucky readers can win a special bundle including copies all three of Danielle’s stories and some chocolate treats!

To be in with a chance of winning, simply send us your answer to this question:

What is the title of Danielle’s first book?

Entries can be emailed to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk or write to Book competition, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-4, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth,

OL3 6HS. Please include your name, address and phone number.

Entries must reach us by Friday, July 30, 2021.

The judges’ decision is final.

