Day the Donkey carried its last passengers

CHERRY Pink and Apple Blossom White went to number one in the charts and Chelsea topped the old Football League first division.

But rail enthusiasts and locals of a certain generation may well recall April 30, 1955 for a different reason.

Sixty-five years ago today (Thursday) the Delph Donkey branch line was closed to passengers for the final time.

Trains still ran carrying a limited amount of freight and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother enjoyed an overnight rest halt on the line in 1960. But the end of the line was in sight with final closure on November 4, 1963.

While the main Huddersfield to Manchester rail route, passing through Saddleworth, opened in July 1849, it wasn’t until September 1851 when the branch line through to Greenfield opened. Some of early services were reputedly horse operated leading to the nickname of the Delph Donkey. In July 1856, the line from Greenfield to Oldham opened signalling the end of any necessity for horsepower through the Donkey kept its moniker.

Today, the route is a popular footpath and bridlepath for locals and visitors who can find fascinating information boards at regular intervals.

Were you or your relatives one of the last passengers to use the Delph Donkey in 1955? If so, we would love to hear about your experiences. Email trevor@localcommunications.co.uk with your memories.

