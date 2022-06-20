Delph Band brings the sound of music to Grotton brass afternoon

THE sound of music rang out around Grotton as the sun shone down on an Afternoon of Brass with Delph Band.

Locals gathered at Grotton Pavilion to enjoy the entertainment as well as refreshments and a host of stalls and a raffle.

The event was presented by Grotton Residents Association to help raise funds for the Pavilion, with few very events taking place over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to local businesses Co-op, Fletcher’s Florist, Stanley Ogden’s Butchers, Tamtego and Halo Hairdressing. For the raffle donations.

