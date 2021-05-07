Delph business recruited to promote post lockdown re-opening of high street shops

DELPH couple Paul and Jo Perry have really gone to town on their new animation project.

The husband-and-wife duo from award-winning production company Periscope Studios were commissioned to produce a short film to celebrate the past, present and future of Oldham Town Centre.

A brass band track recorded by Delph Band entitled Hail Smiling Morn accompanies the script and voiceover.

The Perry’s film in collaboration with Oldham Council and longstanding Tommyfield Market fish trader, Mark Crossley, has now been released to mark the re-opening of businesses across the borough on Monday, April 12.

The piece of work calls on residents to support local businesses by shopping local and staying safe.

Jo said: “As Oldham locals, we have so many memories of the borough’s shops, bars, restaurants and markets, both as children and now as parents.

“We are delighted to be working with Oldham Council to help local high streets re-open safely by highlighting current coronavirus protocols as told from the people it matters to most – the independent businesses.”



Paul added: “The animation was a real labour of love for us and one which we hope resonates with Oldham residents.”

The script was a collaboration between Oldham Council and Oldham-based script writer Cali Warham with the voice-over was provided by Oldhamer Matt Cummings.

The Crossley family business has been in Oldham for 31 years. Mark said: “It’s been a really difficult year for local businesses.

“We’ve fought incredibly hard to survive but we feel like there’s now light at the end of the tunnel.

“We can’t wait to welcome back more customers and see the town centre busy with shoppers and visitors again.”



Emma Barton, Director of Economy at Oldham Council, said: “Like all Oldham residents, we’re excited to see the return of the high street businesses that were required to close during lockdown restrictions.

“However, we must remember that there is still a need to be vigilant as restrictions ease and to follow the current guidance.”

• To watch Jo and Paul’s animation, visit Oldham Council’s YouTube page.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

