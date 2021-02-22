Delph confident of a full summer’s cricket

DELPH is optimistic about getting a full campaign of play in the Huddersfield Cricket League.

However, in the event of a delayed start to the season, the league looks set to ditch cup competitions to ensure the league takes priority.

Les Harrison, Delph’s representative on the Huddersfield League’s executive committee, revealed the recent league meeting discussed various scenarios.

He said: “Obviously the league is tied to Government restrictions which will be in place until well into March. “If they are lifted then, it doesn’t give us a lot of time to get ready for the start of the season on April 17.”

Les added that if the start is delayed until May, there is still a determination to play a full league campaign.

“The consensus was to drop the cups and use the spare dates to catch up with league fixtures which would be the priority so we can have a full season with promotion and relegation,” he explained.

It is impossible for the league to make decisions until the Government makes an announcement.

Les continued: “Whatever they say, I think there will have to be changes this season.

“There is talk of games continuing to be 40 overs per side instead of the usual 50 and 45 overs for second team matches.

“Last season we couldn’t use dressing rooms with players arriving already changes. And that is likely to be the same.

“I think we will probably purchase a couple of gazebos to provide shelter outdoors for the players.”

Former Yorkshire academy player Mosun Hussain will again be Delph’s overseas player.

The talented batsman has been at the club since 2017 when he approached the club asking to play for them following his release by the county club aged 19.

Opening bowler Umer Yaqoob, who is from Bradford, is also returning.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

