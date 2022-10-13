Diggle coffee morning remembers Macmillan stalwart Margaret

DIGGLE residents made it a Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning to remember as the fundraising event returned to the village band club after a two-year absence.

But it was an emotional one too for Margaret Hardy’s family who had hosted the occasion with their mum since 2005.

Margaret passed away last October but daughters Paula, Karen and Linda carried on a tradition which started at the former Wrigley Mill.

And with £2,025 raised on the day, it took Diggle’s 18-year total past £25,000. “The coffee morning was massive to mum and half the volunteers were her friends,” said Paula.

“A lot turned out as customers this year which was really touching and amazing to see.”

Linda added: “The people of Diggle returned to our coffee morning after a two-year covid induced break with great enthusiasm.

“We are thankful for the support from our fabulous helpers and supporters in raising such an amazing total.”

Other events were held across Saddleworth to raise money for the cancer charity.

At Denshaw Village Hall, the community, including Saddleworth Parish Council chair Cllr Pam Byrne, came out to raise £309.40.

In Lees, the doors of St Thomas’s Church were open to the community for a coffee morning, raising more than £170.

The event was put on by LSG Business Hub and included an array of home-baked cakes and treats as well as a raffle.

And a ‘cake and cuppa afternoon’ at Christ Church Friezland was a massive success and raised over £350.

At Greenfield Methodist Church, the cakes, coffee and other refreshments on sale, along with a raffle, raised £200.

It was the first event of its kind hosted there by Edith Booth and volunteers, with the Methodists allowing them to use the hall free of charge.

And an event at Riverside residential home in Uppermill raised £174.45 for the cancer charity.

“I am thrilled to bits with that total,” said organiser Betty Tomlinson as residents and visitors, including Saddleworth Parish Council chair Cllr Pam Byrne, enjoyed a morning of refreshments, raffle and good company.

