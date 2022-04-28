Disruption to TransPennine Express services over Bank Holiday weekend

RAIL customers are being advised to avoid travel by train this Bank Holiday weekend ahead of strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

There will be major disruption to TransPennine Express (TPE) services on Saturday, April and Sunday, May 1, with customers being urged to travel either side of the weekend instead.

The rail operator will only be running a very small number of services and anyone making an essential journey should plan ahead, check very carefully and allow extra time when travelling as trains will be very busy and changes and cancellations are likely.

Network Rail will also be carrying out major engineering work across the weekend, including on Bank Holiday Monday, which will mean fewer trains and some bus replacements.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “With further action by RMT taking this weekend, we are urging customers once again to avoid travel on our services and travel either side of the weekend instead.

“We are saddened and disappointed that this disruption will mean we are unable to get our customers to where they want to be this bank holiday weekend.”

Further information about the disruption, including the services TPE is planning to operate this weekend can be found online: tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike

Ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), East Midlands Railway (between Liverpool Lime Street and Sheffield), Lumo (between Newcastle and Edinburgh), LNER (on Sunday only between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.

Some exclusions will apply and full details are available via the TPE website.

Strikes by RMT are planned to take place on Sundays up to and including 5 June, and on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

