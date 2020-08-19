Do the write thing

CAN you be a James Patterson of the future? Or could JK Rowling be your writing role model?

If so, a new arm of publishing giant HarperCollins wants to hear from you.

HarperNorth, the new Manchester-based division of the company behind titles by authors like Agatha Christie, Lindsey Kelk and Hilary Mantel, is open for business and accepting submissions, both from agents and directly from prospective authors.

It has been set up to find, nurture and grow writing talent from across the region and give authors a national and international platform and readership.

And like a certain contest many people take part in on a Saturday night, it could be you.

HarperNorth aims to publish its first titles next summer and will print fiction and non-fiction across the market, from debuts to brands.

Genevieve Pegg, publishing director, said: “We want to give authors beyond the capital a direct route into the book business.

“To reach new and existing book buyers with fresh voices and unputdownable stories and build partnerships with the vibrant cultural scene in the region to improve access and visibility into the industry.

“We’re here to find the very best books for the widest possible readership. From memoir to crime and from politics to romcom, HarperNorth is looking for authors who want to tell their story to the world.”

Oli Malcolm, executive publisher, added: “HarperNorth is absolutely raring to go.

“Our focus now is on approaching and attracting the best writing talent, especially authors who feel underserved by London-based publishing.

“We want to demystify the business – HarperNorth will be an on-the-ground presence offering bespoke publishing but plugged in to the reach, sales power and innovation of our wider organisation.”

Prospective authors should submit their manuscript for consideration according to the guidelines online at www.harpernorth.co.uk

