Dobcross calls for new volunteers to boost Whit Friday events

NEW VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help ensure the popular Whit Friday contest in Dobcross is as successful as ever.

Preparations are already underway for this year’s walks and band contest on Friday, June 13, which is one of the main events in the Dobcross Village calendar.

And the organising committee is calling on new volunteers to join their ranks, offering help on Thursday, June 12, Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14.

They said: “Without volunteers, we would be unable to hold this prestigious event.

“You do not have to commit yourself to a whole day or evening – if you can spare one or two hours of your time it would be greatly appreciated.

“There are a variety of jobs that we need help with, not only on Whit Friday but also the day before and the day after.”

The roles they need assistance with are:

Setting up the village green on Thursday evening or helping to make sandwiches for the children’s lunches

Whit Friday Morning Procession – help needed with carrying the Church banner to Uppermill

Help with the sports event for the children on Whit Friday afternoon

Band contest Whit Friday afternoon/evening – helping in the booking-in-tent, selling programmes, board carrying and marshalling

Helping to dismantle booking-in tent at the end of Friday evening

Help with cleaning up the village on Saturday morning.

They are also looking for two or three volunteers to help with the house-to-house collections, which will take place around May 23. If anyone can help with this, then please get in touch.

A Volunteers Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 4 at 7.30pm upstairs at The Swan Inn, where further details of the roles will be provided.

Some of the roles do require the use of a radio and training will be provided at this meeting.

Anybody interesting in volunteering can contact Helga by email: helga.dydyk@outlook.com or call 01457 829018 or Mobile 07713 186 003.

