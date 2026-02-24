Dobcross Village Store looks towards next steps with survey

DOBCROSS’ hit Village Store is putting itself to public opinion after launching a survey to find out what comes next.

Since the community took on the running of the Woods Lane establishment in 2024, it has proved popular.

But like time, the volunteers do not stand still and after already completing one refurbishment, their eyes are on the future once more.

And to find out what may be needed, and what may not, a survey has been launched for people to give their feedback.

Questions include how often do people visit? Why? Why do they not go? What would tempt them in and what is the feeling towards the shop?

Suggestions over what people would like to see introduced can also be made.

“We have a new retail group who are evaluating what’s in the store,” said Nathan Beckwith, chair of Dobcross Village Society, which runs the store.

“As Spring approaches, we want to be stocking the produce you want.

“We want people to be honest and open, it’s not just about more pies, but it’s a bit more detailed – who are customers are? Where they come from? How can we encourage more?

“And in advance of the next share offer, we will hopefully be able to act on the results of the survey.

“We’re coming out of our busiest Winter and now it’s time to use the store to stock up on Easter eggs and get that holiday currency.”

Dobcross Village Store has already showed it listens to its customers – by stocking Toxic Waste.

But before anyone thinks about calling Environmental Health, it is a reaction to suggestions put forward by the schoolchildren that frequent it.

Michelle Dady-Hegg, of the store, added: “Our cosy coffee corner is a big hit with young and old alike.

“It’s become a nice place for our younger customers to relax after school, play games, have a drink and chat.

“But these young customers have also been using our suggestion box and we’ve listened to what they want, so we now stock Brain Lickers, Toxic Waste, blue lollies and a range of squishy and squeezy stress toys.

“It’s great to see our young people visit us after a day in school, they bring so much fun with them and now there is a whole new range of sweets and the stuff they asked for.”