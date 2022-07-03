Don’t fence me in! Locals find fault with equestrian arena plans

PROPOSALS to erect a new all-weather equestrian arena with stables and steel lock-up structures in a Greenfield conservation area have met with opposition from residents.

An application has been submitted to Oldham Council for permission to proceed with the plans for the open grassland land site situated at the Manns.

The proposed location falls within the Royal George Conservation Area. If approved, a roofed equestrian area would be built, two timber stables and a tack room erected plus three containers positioned for storage use.

In support of the application by Terry Renner of number one, the Manns it is stated: “The proposed site was formally part of the group of Well-i-Hole Farm fields.

“Being the smallest and most remote, (it) became damaged and neglected over the years, suffering greatly from extreme drainage issues.

“This proposal provides an opportunity to regenerate part of the field by introducing a small equestrian facility and enhancing the appearance of the field by managing and eliminating the erosion and rainwater damage, producing an attractively designed, meadow seed, grassed surface.

“In addition, the extreme precautions currently taken to safeguard the adjoining property from further flooding damage by the owner, can be greatly reduced or even discarded, as the risk to such flooding will be significantly reduced, if not eliminated, by the introduction of these improvements.

“When constructed, not just the buildings but the entire project will bring a sense of rural living to this once overgrown and neglected field which deserves so much more. In returning the standard of grassland, once known as The Meadow, to its more natural state and condition, the heritage of such an area will be preserved and improved for generations to come.”

However, the plans have been criticised by residents commenting on Oldham Council’s planning portal.

At the time of going to press, there had been 13 public comments, 12 of which objected to the plans.

One ‘neutral’ observer wrote: “I would like to record that, as a resident of The Manns for over 22 years, I have not been consulted, nor have I agreed to the inclusion of my support of the correspondence stating ‘On behalf of residents of The Manns’.”

An opponent of the scheme said: “The submitted ‘Heritage Statement’ under the heading ‘Concept’ describes the proposals as providing “teaching facilities for both local residents and communities.

“This suggests a commercial operation, rather than facilities purely for the use and enjoyment of the applicant, and as such could potentially create a significant number of additional visitors and vehicles entering the site.”

Another local stated: “The planned development will be an eyesore with a modern metal roofed arena, shipping containers and does not befit the historic picturesque views (often painted by local artists).



“There is a fully functional equestrian arena that Oldham Council have supported with a large grant and is available about 500 metres on Manchester Road.”

And a third stated: “The access to the site from the notoriously hazardous Well-i-Hole Road is difficult.

“It would be unsafe for large vehicles, equestrian transport vehicles and for horses and riders. The access track could not support the weight of additional traffic.”

• The Independent approached Oldham Council for a comment but had not received a reply by the time of going to print.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

