Double delight as Dobcross Silver Band reaches National Finals

DOBCROSS Silver Band is celebrating double delight as they are heading to the Brass Band National Finals after being crowned 3rd Section Champions.

The band, which marks its 150th anniversary this year, competed in the North West Area regional qualifying contest and off a number 8 draw was crowned the champions, as well as picking up the best bass section prize as well.

As a result, they will be going to the National Finals in September at Cheltenham.

The band said: “A fantastic day was had by all, and a massive thank you goes out to our conductor, Jason M Smith, who left no stone unturned in his preparations leading up to the day.

“The band now look forward to competing at the Brass Band National Finals.”

Meanwhile, they continue their busy programme of concerts in Saddleworth and beyond, including two special events to celebrate their milestone anniversary.

On Saturday, March 29 is an evening of music with the band and special guest soloist Mike Cavanagh, solo baritone with Black Dyke Band, at Holy Trinity Church, Dobcross (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £8 and are available from Dobcross Band Club, Village Store (on re-opening) or from Andy Black, Band Chairman.

Then in November the band will stage a Gala Concert at Uppermill Civic Hall, joined by Dobcross Youth / Training Bands and Dobcross Brass Monkeys, showcasing the range of talent being developed and nurtured.

Find out more about Dobcross Silver Band ontheir websiteor Facebook page.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

