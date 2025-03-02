Historic Greenfield Band on recruitment drive to save it from folding

A HISTORIC Saddleworth band is at risk of disappearing unless it can recruit a new Musical Director and players in all sections.

Greenfield Band hopes to rebuild after a difficult couple of years and wants to hear from anyone interested in joining their ranks and helping them to continue.

They said: “After months of dwindling numbers, Greenfield Band is on the verge of folding and we need your help to save the organisation from extinction.

“We are looking for an MD and players in all sections of the band who realise that this is an ongoing project rebuilding the band from scratch.”

They plan to restart rehearsals in mid-March and anyone interested in joining their new team can contact them via their Facebook page or email their secretary at andy.e.clayton@outlook.co.uk

The band’s mission statement is ‘to provide Greenfield with a brass band to be proud of within and outside the community’ and it aims to give local people of all ages the chance to get involved with high quality events in the village and the surrounding community.

Find out more about Greenfield Band on its website or Facebook page.

