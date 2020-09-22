Double yellow lines removed after protest

A SECTION of double yellow lines introduced to ‘remove obstructive parking and allow social distancing’ for up to 18 months have been removed after only a couple of weeks.

The lines on a section of Manchester Road in Greenfield were introduced as part of a temporary traffic order issued by Oldham Council on July 29.

But after a series of residents’ complaints part of the restrictions were scrubbed out or painted over last month, as our pictures below show.

The terms of the order allowed for restrictions to be in force until January 31 2022 or “until the Council deems the restrictions no longer necessary.”

Saddleworth South councillor Jamie Curley confirmed: “It seemed one small stretch was preventing residents and their visitors from parking near their own properties.

“The parking restrictions was temporary and open to review so highways agreed and a small stretch was removed.”

