Dovestone day out – beauty spot stakeholders’ public engagement exercise

VISITOR numbers to Dovestone Reservoir today were swelled by professionals and volunteers with responsibility for protecting the Greenfield beauty spot for thousands to enjoy.

Led by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, the one-day public engagement exercise was organised to raise awareness around water safety and tips to help prevent moorland fires.

Recently released figures show 165 people in England accidentally drowned in 2021. In the last five years, GMFRS have been called to 41 fatal water incidents.

Advice to enjoy the stunning Saddleworth scenery and avoid deliberate or mainly carelessly started fires includes:

Never take a barbecue on the moors or to the countryside – it poses a huge risk of fire, is a risk to the environment and ties up firefighters who may be needed for other serious incidents

Always extinguish cigarettes and any other smoking materials properly. Never throw cigarette butts out of car windows

Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodlands. Sunlight shining through the glass can start large fires. Take them home or put them in the waste or recycling bin

Never start a fire of any kind – it may seem a good idea at the time, but a fire in the open can easily get out of control

Keep children away from matches and cigarettes and open fires

If you see a fire in the countryside, report it immediately. Leave the area as soon as possible and dial 999

If you witness illegal activity report it to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111

Members of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, United Utilities and the RSPB, included their newly appointed fire ranger, Will Rowley, were also in attendance as hundreds of day trippers flocked to the area.

So too were several Oldham Council enforcement officers to warn of the penalties for illegal use of barbecues/campfires/ stoves plus to talk about the Public Spaces Protection Order on the area which is due for renewal later this year.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “During the warmer summer months, there’s a significant heightened risk of both moorland fires and emergency incidents involving open water.

“That’s why we’ve visited Dovestone Reservoir with our partners to speak to people about these dangers so they can help us to keep the public and the environment safe.

“We’ve seen just how detrimental and damaging wildfires can be for our moorland and local wildlife, particularly here in Saddleworth, and our officers have been checking for any BBQs, which are banned at Dovestone .

“They were also speaking to people about not leaving litter or lighting any kind of fires or fireworks.

“With conditions currently dry and warm, the smallest of flames can quickly spread into a major wildfire. Please help us protect our moorland.

“Warmer conditions can also sometimes make people want jump into open water, so we’ve also been urging visitors not to do this in any circumstances.

Cold water shock can kill even the strongest swimmers, and under-water currents can be deadly. We’ve also seen the devastating consequences of this.

“We’re urging the public to stay safe this summer.”

