Downing Street daily briefing update (June 10)

After 82 days, all shops can reopen from Monday, provided they meet Covid-19 guidelines.
From this weekend, single adult households – where people live alone or single parents – can form a ‘support bubble’ with one other household. You cannot switch the household.
More outdoor attractions you can enter by car, such as safari parks and drive-in cinemas, can open from Monday. Zoos can also open, providing they can manage visitor numbers and indoor sections remain closed.
Places of worship can open for individual prayer from this weekend.