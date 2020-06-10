Downing Street daily briefing update (June 10)

After 82 days, all shops can reopen from Monday, provided they meet Covid-19 guidelines.

From this weekend, single adult households – where people live alone or single parents – can form a ‘support bubble’ with one other household. You cannot switch the household.

More outdoor attractions you can enter by car, such as safari parks and drive-in cinemas, can open from Monday. Zoos can also open, providing they can manage visitor numbers and indoor sections remain closed.

Places of worship can open for individual prayer from this weekend.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

