Emergency services warning ahead of Bonfire Night and Halloween

EMERGENCY services in Greater Manchester are warning against anti-social behaviour and deliberately setting fires over bonfire season.

Firefighters, police and paramedics have joined forces to guard against attacks on emergency service workers this Halloween and Bonfire Night.

It comes after an increase in direct attacks on firefighters last year, when incidents of anti-social behaviour also rose by more than 20 per cent.

Figures from Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service show that from September 1 to November 13, 2023, there were 22 attacks on firefighters; 1,017 hoax calls to both services; 1,167 fires started deliberately and 10,036 incidents of anti-social behaviour – compared to 8,200 the year before.

‘Bang Out of Order’ is a campaign led by the police and fire services, North West Ambulance Service, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and the city-region’s 10 local councils – including Tameside and Oldham.

The annual campaign highlights the consequences of anti-social behaviour, encouraging parents to have conversations with their children about their behaviour over the Bonfire and Halloween period, and informing residents about how to report these types of incidents.

As part of the campaign, the fire service will be visiting schools to share safety advice on bonfires, fireworks and anti-social behaviour to ensure young people enjoy the autumn season safely.

Bosses are reminding people that anti-social behaviour can have devastating consequences for emergency services staff, and offenders could be fined or even jailed.

Kate Green, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “We know that most people in Greater Manchester will enjoy the Halloween and Bonfire period safely and respectfully.

“Unfortunately, there will be a minority causing distress to residents, communities and emergency services through their anti-social behaviour, hoax calls that distract firefighters from attending more serious incidents, and attacks on emergency service workers who are trying to help.

“We are also asking for the public’s help to prevent incidents – you can report anti-social behaviour through GMP’s LiveChat service or call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

“If your child is planning to go out during this period, make sure you know where they are, what they are doing and how to contact them.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

