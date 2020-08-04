European Tour golfers to tee off at Saddleworth?

EUROPEAN Tour professionals could be teeing off soon at Saddleworth Golf Club.

Saddleworth is hosting an 1836 Tour event on Friday, July 17 with players starting between 7.30am and 11.30am.

This 1836 Tour is a feeder for professionals who aspire to gain cards for the Challenge and European tours.

Not only aspiring professionals, but also established players are competing on this tour due to the lack of events at the current time.

European Tour players Jamie Donaldson, Richard Finch and Marcus Armitage are appearing on this tour as are former European Tour players like Paul Eales and Matthew Nixon.

Saddleworth professional Andy Earlam was approached by tour organiser Jon Cheetham to put on an event at short notice and the club agreed.

Andy said: “It is great for the club to host such a prestigious event with possibly European Tour players here.

“And it is also great for the area as this is the first time one of the tour events has taken place here.”

Father and son Paul and Paul Brammer had the honour of winning the first post-lockdown golf competition at the club on Saturday, June 6.

It was also their first victory since joining the club at the end of last season.

They amassed 45 points in a four-ball betterball Stableford, to win by one point from runners-up Andy Thornton and Nigel Broomhead.

Third were Andy Wilde and Peter Norbury (43pts) on the card from fourth-placed Dave George and Gary Fielding and Mark Anderson-Wild and Ben Simpson who were fifth.

The following day’s four-ball betterball Stableford was won by Cliff Bird and Mark Orme (48pts) on the card from runners-up Simon Taylor and Phil Ramsker.

A key to the victory was Mark’s exceptional putting which he put down to his new Scotty Cameron putter.

Third were Jon Barnes and Nathan Mills (44) on the card from Tad Knebel and Lee Blainey, Paul Rowbotham and Andy Dunster.

The first Tuesday competition, a four-ball betterball Stableford was won by Andrew Milnes and Mike Ralph (48pts).

Second were David Ashton and Jordan Taylor (47) while third were Ian Langton and Jonny Givvons (46) on the card from Simon Halliwell and Richard Cotton, Michael Moore and Keith Hayward.

The Brammers narrowly missed out on a further success during the second weekend’s four-ball betterball.

They finished runners-up after the top three places were determined by card play offs after they all returned 47 points.

Winners were Jonny Givvons and James Baron while third were Peter Durrans and Nigel Hughes.

Jet2 pilot James Fahey hit dizzy heights as he and Adam Pritchard triumphed in a four-ball betterball medal with a fantastic nett 59, the same score as runners-up Dave Ashton and James Mooney. In third spot with 60 were Steve and Mick Harrington.

Two days later and Adam was winning again in the Tuesday singles Stableford, the first white tee and handicap qualifier since lockdown.

Playing off his 11 handicap, he savoured the round of his life to shoot a one over par gross for 46 points, the highlight an eagle of the 18th.

Runner-up was Matthew Bowker (44) while third was Dave from Ashton with 43 points.

The summer equinox weekend saw Lee Rowbotham and Mark Abbott win the Saturday four-ball Stableford with 47 points, one clear of runners-up Les Thompson and Mark Spratt.

Third were Phil Leg and Jordan Taylor (45) on the card from Martin Quillinan and Lee Warburton, Andrew Thornton and John Nuttall.

The Sunday four-ball betterball medal was won by mother and son Maxine and Liam Parfitt with nett 63.

Second were Andy Dunster and Stephen Pullen (64) on the card from Mark Orme and Lee Blainey.

Nett 65s were recorded by fourth-placed Nick Kerin and David Hewitt, Alan Squires and Jonny Fancy.

Paul Brammer Snr claimed top spot in a singles Stableford with 45 points from Joshua Peglar (43), Ashley Dearden (40) and Stuart Hunter (39).

Winners of a four-ball betterball medal were Peter Durrans and Stuart Fyfe with 62.

Runners-up were Lee Rowbotham and Mark Abbott (63) on the card from Steve Asquith and Alan Dorrington.

A card play-off was needed to determine the top two places in a four-ball betterball Stableford which was won by Phil Sheerin and Alan McGroarty (44pts) from Duncan Jackson and Jonathan Hobday.

Third were David McNeill and Ross Sutton (43) on the card from Michael Farrimond and Ben Pullen.

Samuel Bagshaw accrued 43 points to win a singles Stableford from Mark Abbott (42) who was second on the card from Lee Warburton.

The women’s Ascot Gallop saw Sue Booth, Barbara Shuttleworth and Linda Kenworthy amass 74 points in the team betterball Stableford.

They finished three clear of Anne Head, Tracey Rowbotham and Maxine Parfitt while third were Pam Tomlinson, Denise Brown and Liz Hinchliffe with 69.

• Ben Simpson scored a first ever hole-in-one at the 10th using a nine iron during a four-ball betterball Stableford.

