‘Explosion’ at Delph Co-op during raid on store

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after raiders struck at Delph Co-op late on Wednesday night (November 4).

An eye-witness described hearing a “big explosion” after seeing three people cutting through the King Street store’s blue protective shutters.

He saw the thieves appear to hit a cash machine with hammers prior to the explosion. The villager then said the premises filled with smoke.

He added he witnessed the culprits coming out carrying what appeared to be cash boxes before making off in a car parked outside. It is not clear how much money was stolen.

Emergency crews had been called to the incident at about 11.30pm on November 4.

Police remained on the scene on Thursday morning with the cordoned off shop closed to customers.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident. Greater Manchester Police have been asked for comment.

Last August, three men, wearing balaclavas, attempted to rip out a cash machine from the wall of Grotton Co-op but are believed to have fled empty handed.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

