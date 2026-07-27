Familiar face returns: Why Saddleworth’s most experienced Travel Expert is back

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If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that the world of travel has become increasingly complex.

Between changing flight schedules, overwhelming online review platforms, hidden resort fees, and ever-evolving travel requirements, planning what should be a relaxing holiday can sometimes feel like a second job.

That’s exactly why one of Saddleworth’s most trusted faces in travel is making a welcome return.

With an incredible 39 years of first-hand experience in the travel industry, Kathryn has launched her new independent venture: Kathryn Gregory Travel.

For decades, local residents have trusted Kathryn to turn their travel dreams into reality. After a short time away, she has returned to do what she does best, bringing unparalleled destination knowledge and old-fashioned personal service back to the community.

The internet is great for booking a basic flight, but it doesn’t know the quietest beachfront hotel in Barbados, the most spectacular rooftop view in New York City, how to create an awe-inspiring luxury safari through South Africa, or how to build the perfect itinerary across South East Asia and Australia.

That kind of expertise only comes from decades of experience, trusted relationships with global travel partners, and a lifetime spent exploring the world first-hand.

Whether you’re dreaming of feeling the golden sands of the Caribbean between your toes, experiencing the vibrant energy of New York City, or ticking off a once-in-a-lifetime bucket-list adventure, Kathryn handles every detail.

From the moment she receives your initial enquiry to the day you unpack your bags back home in Saddleworth, you’ll have a dedicated local travel expert guiding your journey every step of the way.

In an era of automated customer service lines and chatbots, Kathryn offers something increasingly rare: a knowledgeable local travel expert who is just a phone call away.

So, if you’re ready to stop endlessly scrolling through travel websites and start planning an unforgettable, stress-free escape, Kathryn is ready to welcome you back.

Your next adventure starts with a conversation.

Kathryn Gregory



Accredited member of Independent Travel Experts and Travel Trust Association (TTA U9197), a division of The Travel Network Group (TTNG). Atol T7400.Fully bonded to offer the highest level of financial protection for customers and backed by the TTNG,