Father Christmas stops off at Saddleworth Museum

FATHER Christmas took time out from his busy festive schedule to stop off at Saddleworth Museum – and he even brought Mrs Christmas and two elves as well!

The group sat inside their grotto, which was specially prepared for their visit in the museum’s front window so they could maintain a safe distance from others due to Covid measures.

Children and families were able to stand in the gazebo outside the museum window and enjoy a phone call in to Father Christmas.

And each child received a special gift to take home with them, delivered by the elves.

The meet and greet appointments were held over two days and the event was a sell-out, raising funds for the museum which has been closed since March.

The eye-catching grotto in the window also featured in the Uppermill Advent Calendar, with displays in homes and businesses across the village on display until Twelfth Night.

