GET ready for a jolly good time as Greenfield Primary School gears up for its Christmas Fair.

Set to take place on Saturday, December 16, the festivities kick off at 12pm

Indulge in a delicious hog roast, live entertainment and entertainment for people of all ages. Indulge in a delicious hog roast, live entertainment and entertainment for people of all ages.

Of course, no Christmas fair is complete without a visit from the man in the red suit. Father Christmas will be holding court in his grotto.

Entry is 50p per person

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print