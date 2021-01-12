First Choice Homes Oldham appoints new Chief Executive

FIRST Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna Cezair as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Following a rigorous recruitment process which included both staff and customer panels, FCHO’s Board formally appointed Ms Cezair who will start in mid-January and take over from current interim CEO Keith Wrate.

Ged Lucas, Chair of FCHO’s Board, said, “I am delighted to announce that Donna is joining us at FCHO.

“We had 38 people interested in the role, which we whittled down to five great candidates who went through the recruitment process. But her previous track record, experience in housing and strategic vision really impressed us.

“At FCHO our staff are our greatest asset and what we also loved about Donna is her passion, drive and commitment to employee culture and leading staff to perform to their best potential.

“Donna is a vital asset to ensure we continue to be an excellent, forward-thinking landlord and provide first class services to our customers.”

Donna has more than 30 years’ experience in the housing sector. She began her career as a housing officer in 1989 and has worked her way up through a number of senior positions to her most recent post as CEO of Valleys to Coast Housing Association in 2019.

Over the last few years Donna has run her own consultancy business providing strategic advice to companies helping to drive continuous improvements and increase service impact. She also has extensive experience in leading organisational change and transformation at senior level.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as the new CEO at FCHO and can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a really exciting time for Oldham and the wider Greater Manchester region due to brilliant partnership working around regeneration and economic development.

“I want FCHO to play a bigger part in this by working with our partners to strengthen relationships and help develop the area and support to residents, which will continue to make Oldham a fantastic place to live and work.”

