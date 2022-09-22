Football club pair’s charity walk to Wembley

SPRINGHEAD Football Club manager Lee McAllister and former player Glyn Billington have embarked on a 215-mile sponsored walk for a local cancer charity.

The pair are spending nine days on foot after leaving Springhead FC on Sunday and bound for Wembley on Monday (Sept 26) in time for England’s Nations League game against Germany.

They are raising money for The Ricky Casey Trust which wants to fund a clinical trial into the rare form of kidney cancer which claimed the life of Ricky aged 49.

The pair are also looking to raise awareness of renal medullary carcinoma which is also known as RMC.

Lee, 47, from Mossley and a trustee of the Trust, has been training up to 80 miles each week in readiness for the walk.

And Middleton-based Glyn, 49, who played alongside and against Ricky, gets training as a postman on his daily round.

The pair were joined by about 20 others, family and friends, for the opening 27-mile leg from Springhead to Macclesfield before going it alone.

Nicola Casey, Ricky’s widow, completed the opening day and will also be walking the last leg from St Albans to Wembley.

And joining them at the start was Rugby League legend Kevin Sinfield who is a patron of the Trust.

At the time of departure, Lee and Glyn had raised £2,650 in sponsorship towards their £5,000 target.

The pair were also joined for the entire journey by Andy Revill in a back-up van, and they thanked the following sponsors for their back – Rigg Tech, Regatta Great Outdoors, Berghaus, Hilton Hotels and SJ Signs.

The route for the walk will provide overnight stays in Macclesfield, Ilam, Burton-upon-Trent, Nuneaton, Rugby, Northampton, Milton Keynes and St Albans.

