Former Latics commercial manager becomes chief executive at Leicestershire County Cricket Club

SEAN Jarvis, a former commercial manager at Oldham Athletic, is the new chief executive at Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

It represents a change of sport for Sean, who has spent almost 14 years at Huddersfield Town, where he is commercial director.

Sean, who has helped to make Huddersfield Town the centre of the local business community, takes up his new post in June.

Sean initially moved to Huddersfield from Oldham Athletic in August 2006, taking a dual role as director of business development with Huddersfield Town and the Huddersfield Giants rugby league side.

Upon Dean Hoyle’s arrival at the club in the 2008-09 season, Sean’s sole focus became the football club and he joined the board of directors in June 2009.

Sean’s primary remit as commercial director was to develop new income streams and sponsorship activities, which has seen the formation of initiatives such as the ‘Huddersfield Hundred’, Town’s partnership scheme.

He has also been one of the few people to complete every one of the 10 ‘Pedal for Pounds’ bike rides, helping to raise invaluable funds for charities such as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Sean has also fundraised for the likes of Hollybank Trust and has acted as a trustee of the Town Foundation since its inception.

Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson said: “On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Sean for the big contribution he has made to Huddersfield Town during his tenure.

“Fourteen years is a long time in one place in any walk of life, but particularly in football, and he deserves real recognition for his work at the club.

“He’ll always be a friend to this football club and I’m sure everyone wishes him the best of luck as he embarks upon his next challenge.”

Sean added: “It’s been an amazing journey, with so many fantastic memories to cherish.

“I have made so many friends over the past 14 years and I look forward to watching Town from the terraces.

“Town will always have a special place in my heart.”

Sean also had the distinction of once briefly co-owning Oldham Athletic.

It was when Latics’ financial difficulties forced the club into administration in 2003-04 season.

The administrator sold the club for £1 to Sean and club accountant Neil Joy, a technicality which enabled it to be passed on Simon Blitz, Danny Gazal and Simon Corney who took over the club.

