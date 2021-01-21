Friarmere Cricket Club may switch leagues

FRIARMERE are considering their future in the ‘elitist’ Greater Manchester Cricket League and a permanent move back to Yorkshire.

Gary Kershaw, club secretary and treasurer, explained the club is exploring a switch to the Halifax Cricket League.

Friarmere has already taken tentative steps with the club’s junior teams having moved to the Halifax League.

And in the 2021 season, they will be fielding one of their four senior sides in the Halifax League.

“There is a possibility and probability we will move lock, stock and barrel depending on how it goes,” explained Gary.

“We are looking at the basis of the club moving forward being as members of the Halifax League.”

He described junior cricket as far more competitive in the Halifax League while there is less travelling.

Gary explained: “All our age groups between the ages of 11 and 18 are playing in the Halifax League where we feel they are challenged more in their development.

“We found junior cricket in the Halifax League of a much higher standards. The majority of junior games in the GMCL were not competitive and whereas in the Halifax League most were.”

Gary was also impressed with the grounds in the Halifax League describing the wickets firmer with better drainage and less rain affected games.

Friarmere, buoyed by the success of the juniors’ switch, have decided to test the water by fielding a senior side in the Halifax League.

“If it turns out the Halifax League is not as competitive as we would like for seniors’ cricket, we will stay in the GMCL,” Gary continued.

Gary added Friarmere do not have the finances to play at the top of the GMCL.

He said: “Because of where we are, and our clubhouse is not open all-year round, we don’t have the resources to survive in the GMCL.

“Financially we cannot compete, and it has become clear to me the GMCL is an elitist league with elitist views. I don’t agree with a lot of things they do.”

Gary explained in the Halifax League there are no professional or overseas players so clubs are not burdened with those expenses.

However, he pointed out that does not appear to affect the standard as there are plenty of players with county representative experience.

Gary admitted to having mixed emotions about a switch of counties.

He said: “We were formed in 1864 and I found a centenary book about Friarmere in a bookshop in Holmfirth.

“The whole history and Friarmere’s roots are as a Yorkshire club, much as it pains me to say as a proud Lancastrian

“However much you address it, we are a Yorkshire club, and the long-term future may be to go back to its roots as I don’t feel we will ever have the resources to compete at the highest level in the GMCL.”

• Delph are also having a change of league for their newly formed third team.

Instead of playing in the Huddersfield League, the club has opted to join the GMCL’s Sunday competition.

Club official Les Harrison explained their reasoning: “The Huddersfield League has also started a Sunday league.

“As many of the players in the third team were last season’s Under-17s, we thought we might get more interest playing teams from around here.

“We are in a division with Micklehurst seconds, Heyside thirds and Greenfield fourths. I think the furthest trip is Mottram.”

Les added Delph are “more than happy” with their first and second teams in the Huddersfield League.

He said: “The Huddersfield League understood it was different with a lot of juniors in the side and we saw the GMCL as a better option.

“The tablet is not set in stone and we will see how it goes this season. We have never had a third team before and it is a totally new venture, but we feel we have enough players to fill that team.”

