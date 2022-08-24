Friezland Primary School bids fond farewell

A FOND and emotional farewell was paid to two staff members retiring from Friezland Primary School after working there for more than 60 years combined.

Julie Whitehead and Elaine Owen – better known as Aunty Magic – enjoyed their final days in their roles before finishing at the end of the summer term.

Teaching assistant Julie has been at the school for about 30 years, seeing more than 400 children pass through during that time.

She admitted: “I’ve got very mixed emotions about finishing. The time has got to come at some point but I know I will really miss the children and everything about being here.

“I have been here a long time and it is an integral part of my life.

“But I am looking forward to having more time and not being as busy!”

Julie, who lives in Lydgate, was originally an accountant for Oldham Council but finished working there when she had children.

After seeing them grow up and also looking after her mother-in-law, she decided to return to work and eventually settled on Friezland Primary.

“I didn’t know anything about Friezland when I first came!” she admitted. “But I’ve loved it and working with the children.”

Julie, who gradually reduced her hours down from five days a week before finishing, also helped with the health and safety and risk assessments for the school, on Church Road.

She is doing something similar now for Lydgate Parish Hall and hopes to become more involved in the village’s community life and activities.

And with three grandchildren living locally, her retirement is bound to be busy and full, but she still hopes to find time to dig deeper into her family history and tree.

A special service was held at school to say goodbye to Julie, and she was presented with gifts including a picture of a tree with the children’s thumb prints on.

Elaine, from Carrbook, has also dedicated decades to the pre-school and primary school, first getting involved 34 years ago when her daughter started there, followed by her son.

She helped out in the classroom with reading and other activities, and took on more responsibilities until she was doing after school clubs and pre-school groups.

She explained: “There were three Elaines, then two, so people needed a way to know who was who! I do magic with the children so that’s what they called me Aunty Magic.

“My husband lost his job in 2006 so I approached the school and asked if there was a job going for me here and they said, ‘Yes please!’ – so I’ve been here ever since!

“I’ve loved meeting all the children and getting to know them, they are such characters. It is a privilege to be part of them growing up.

“One pupil came back and said I inspired him to cricket for Lancashire because I played with him at school. It is nice to know that we have helped to make a difference.

“Thank you to everybody for the memories. I’ve never had a bad memory at this school. The children are fantastic and so are the staff.”

Elaine said visits from former pupils always bring a smile to their faces and many come back to help out at after-school clubs as part of their Duke of Edinburgh award scheme.

Her retirement will also be an active one including spending time in their new caravan, sorting out the garden at home and exploring her family tree.

The retiring pair marked the end of their time at Friezland by celebrating with other staff members with a night out at Scona then Donkeystone in Greenfield.

