From Mabanta to Oldham: Sheka’s story

THE remarkable story of a journalist from Sierra Leone, whose life journey includes

coming to Oldham as an asylum-seeker and meeting the Pope, is captured in his first book.

Sheka Tarawalie was born in Mabanta and admits that by virtue of his background, he shouldn’t be an educated person.

However, he broke through those boundaries, becoming the first native-educated person from his village to get a university education, studying English and Literature.

This led on to a career in journalism but he was eventually forced to flee persecution due to his work and so came to London then Oldham in 2004 as an asylum-seeker.

He recalls: “Being a Christian, I would always look for a library and a church wherever I went. I found the Oldham Family Church, where I first met Les and Vera Butterworth [from Greenfield], and we have been friends since.

“While I was seeking asylum, I volunteered for the Citizens Advice Bureau. My work there gained recognition that led me to receiving an award from Princess Anne.

“That was so uplifting at a time when I should have been down.

“I have a special attachment to Oldham for all this.

“I was at that church when the government in Sierra Leone was changed through the ballot box and the Opposition won in 2007. The new President called on me to return home and be his Press Secretary.

“I never lost touch with Les and Vera. When I used to come to England for official conferences, I would make a trip to Oldham and we would meet.

“Eventually, when I decided to leave the government, I embarked on writing this book.”

In ‘Pope Francis, Politics and the Mabanta Boy’, Sheka, who is now settled in the UK with his wife, writes about his early life, imprisonment and being a wanted man, his exile and political appointment.

And throughout he looks at the importance of religion, recounting his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican as well as delving into the history of the church, the Reformation and Islamic fundamentalism.

Sheka added: “I’ve always had it in my heart that I will write a book. During the war situation in my country I had kept a diary with the hope of turning it into a book.

“However, after an unexpected turn of events that saw me serve in government – giving me an opportunity to meet eminent personalities including the Pope – I thought I should write a memoir-like book, which turned out to be ‘Pope Francis, Politics and the Mabanta Boy’.”

The book has been added to the reading lists and libraries of numerous prestigious universities around the world, and the foreward says it “has the capacity to change certain world-views about religious bigotry, fundamentalism, tribalism and politics”.

It adds: “Sheka has inadvertently made himself a role-model for generations yet unborn either in Sierra Leone or the world at large.”

Sheka said: “It has been a wonderful reaction from readers since the book was published.

“Getting responses from around the world, from people I’ve not met before, has been so gobsmacking.

“I am also happy for the way it has been received in my home-country because, essentially, I wrote it particularly with my countrymen at heart, to encourage them to aspire and know that ‘with God, all things are possible’.”

Sheka, who has just completed the first draft of a novel, said he hopes the book inspires people to believe anything is possible.

“God can work through anybody, no matter where they come from or how they look,” he said.

“In terms of the geo-political and socio-economic strata of the world, I shouldn’t be an educated person. But here am I, writing books.

“God is good to everybody. You can be what you want to be if you believe – with a bit of effort.”

Vera, now head of Family Church Saddleworth (the original Oldham Family Church was dissolved), praised Sheka’s journey through life and the message he offers in his book.

She said: “We have seen Sheka penniless here in Oldham – and also after his life had turned around and he was being collected in an embassy car!

“His book is remarkable. It reminds us all that God isn’t dead – he is still alive and works in people’s lives.”

