Fully booked! Greenfield library re-open after 15-month closure

A GREENFIELD toddler and his mum were among the first arrivals when the village library opened for the first time in 15 months.

Isaac Ratcliff wasn’t walking when he previously visited the library on Chew Vale.

But he and mother Jane made up for lost time in what she reckons will become Isaac’s new favourite place.

Greenfield’s library had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and finally welcomed members of the public again on Tuesday, June 22. All of Saddleworth’s other libraries had previously re-opened.

Facilities available include book lending, computer access, photo copying and scanning. However, terminals must be pre booked in one-hour slots by phoning 0161 770 8000.

Greenfield library is closed on Monday but open 2-5pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It is also open from 10am to 1pm on Friday and Saturdays.

However, groups who previously met, cannot yet reconvene due to regulations.

Jeff Garner, who has campaigned to re-open the library over the last nine months, said: “This is fantastic news for residents in Greenfield who have felt like second class citizens for 15 months.

“Six Libraries across Oldham reopened last autumn and several more in March.”

“As well as books and audio books, Greenfield Library provides free access to computers, important to those who do not have such facilities, particularly those seeking jobs.”

