Funding admission as Moorgate Halt replacement cost detailed at inquiry 

HAVING to replace a Saddleworth level crossing with a footbridge would add millions of pounds to a multi-billion pound rail project’s cost.

But those behind Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) admitted if they are told one would have to go at Moorgate Halt, they would ‘have to look at it.’

A public inquiry into the Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) relating to the scheme, which would see the rail line through Saddleworth electrified and Greenfield Station reconfigured, is focusing on local impact.

Opponents claim a footbridge over the Uppermill crossing is the best option, while Network Rail wants to utilise what is known as FP244.

According to their documents, it would cost between £3.79 million and just over £4.5 million, while the fee for upgrading and diverting the path is a maximum of £288,000.

They add: “The cost of implementing risk measures must not exceed the benefit that those measures might achieve.

“Network Rail’s preference was initially to build a stepped footbridge and had even gained planning permission for its construction.

“However, in light of the site-specific complexities and the rising cost, together with the scope to enhance FP244 to provide a safe and convenient footpath as an alternative, this was not pursued.

“Site-specific complexities and circumstances led to an unsustainable rise in the costs of providing a bridge, so that it is now grossly disproportionate and no longer a feasible option.”

A glimpse if how the upgrade to the footpath will look was provided through a video presentation.

But under cross examination, Jerry Greenwood, Network Rail’s head of infrastructure liability, conceded they would go back to the Department for Transport to see if the money can be found if head of the inquiry Matthew Woodward recommends a bridge is needed and Secretary of State Heidi Alexander agrees.

He said: “We did believe it would be a lot cheaper but then it was realised the additional works that had to be done to the railway, separately from its construction, to meet standards for public safety.

“Here, the bridge was against design standards because of the restricted room. That meant serios work to the tracks had to be done to safeguard the piers of the bridge if a train was derailed.

“There’s insufficient room, even for a stepped or ramped footbridge, In considering all the additional works required, it did take the cost to unacceptable level.

“Cost is a significant factor, but we’d have to go back to the Department for Transport to source funding if we’re told a bridge is the only remaining option. We’d have to look at funding options for such a structure.

“If the alternative route is rejected, then we have to look at the other option and we’d have to look at provision of a bridge.”

The total cost at the minute of the TRU stretch between Stalybridge and Diggle is given at £225 million.

But when answering Kevin Lawton, of the Wednesday Walkers and Moorgate Footbridge Campaign Group, about whether funding for the bridge can be found, Mr Greenwood added: “There’s no contingency funding or funding available for a replacement bridge, to do so now would mean we’re taking funding from elsewhere.

“If things change, then we’d have to look at how that could be funded moving forward and we’d probably look for additional funding from the Department for Transport.”

He also told how Moorgate Halt’s safety as already under consideration, adding: “It is a high-risk crossing.

“If it wasn’t for the TRU project, there were considerations for looking at a traffic regulation order because of the misuse that was happening at the crossing, primarily by children.”

The inquiry, scheduled to hear four weeks’ worth of evidence, will be told of more concerns of opponents of proposals of Moorgate Halt’s closure.