Funeral notice: Mrs Olwyn Buckley

Mrs Olwyn Buckley

IT is with great sadness that the family of Olwyn Buckley announces her passing on April 10, 2020, at the age of 70 after suffering from ovarian cancer.

Olwyn passed away peacefully at her home and will be lovingly remembered by John, her husband of 51 years, daughters Louise and Catherine and grandchildren Scott, Callum, Jodie and Connor.

Olwyn loved her Crown Green Bowing, was a Manchester United fan and season ticket holder and avid supporter of Mossley AODS.

The funeral service will be held at Dukinfield Crematorium at 11.30am on Sunday, April 26, but because of the coronavirus outbreak only family within Government guidelines are allowed to attend.

If you wish to make a charitable donation please make them either to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice or The Christie by following the link to Olwyn’s tribute page: https://olwynbuckley.muchloved.com/

A celebration of Olwyn’s life is planned for the future, we hope you will all attend.

