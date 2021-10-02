Gardening Sheila flourishes ahead of 91st birthday

KEEN gardener Sheila Cronley is blooming just as bright and beautiful as her garden as she celebrates her 91st birthday this year.

The award-winning gardener first set about transforming the unused land behind her home at Beech Avenue, Greenfield, in 2005 after she moved there with her husband Stephen.

Soon she was helping her neighbours too and has created a wonderful community space which they all enjoy.

Sheila has lovingly transformed the grassy area into a flourishing plot, complete with lawns, flowers, vegetables, a greenhouse and a seating area.

And even as she approaches her 91st birthday in October, she is still as green-fingered as ever.

From clearing leaves, weeding and planting to mowing the lawns, Sheila gets stuck during all weathers, just requiring a little help to trim the tops of the high bushes.

“I’ve been gardening since I was a girl,” she revealed. “When I was little my dad used to have us doing the weeding – it was cheap labour! But I’ve always enjoyed it. “I moved here with my husband in 2005 and the land behind the houses was owned by the council. I asked if I could make a little garden so they let me.

“I’ve recently had a back operation so can’t do as much but I’m not letting it stop me. I garden in the rain as well – the weather doesn’t bother me.”

Over a decade, Sheila won almost 30 trophies, including in the Saddleworth in Bloom and First Choice Homes Oldham’s Growing Together competitions.

The great-grandmother decided to call time on competing in 2017 – but still gets as much joy as ever from being out in the garden.

One of her latest additions – a colourful hollyhock – could easily have been a showstopper if she were still entering competitions.

“I planted it last November and I’ve never known one to grow up as high as that!” she said.

Sheila also keeps the front of her house bright and welcoming with tubs of neatly kept flowers.

And in pride of place by her back door is a ‘blue plaque’ gifted by her family, reading ‘award winning gardener and amazing grandma’.

