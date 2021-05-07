Gareth walking with a Spring in his step

GARETH Coombe can certainly not be accused of putting his feet up and taking it easy as Springhead AFC negotiate the football season.

He would just love to be able to do that.

For the club official hopes to raise £5,000 for the Ricky Casey Trust by walking to every match over the rest of 2021.

And that involves at least one trek – the Manchester League side must play Pennington in the Gilgryst Cup.

That is at Pennington, near Leigh, 26 miles away.

And there may be further treks next season as Springhead will be taking part in the West Riding County Cup, which in its last edition contained now EFL side Harrogate Town, Goole AFC and Knaresborough Town.

Gareth, who aims to get as many guests to join him on his routes, said: “Pennington is the furthest as we got quite lucky in the cup draw.

“Normally, I start about noon but for that game I think it’ll be a start of about 5am.

“But next year we’re playing a few rounds of the West Riding County Cup.

“I walked to our game at Heyside but that’s only four miles away, so I diverted to make it an even nicer walk!

“And if we’re lucky enough to get that far, I’ll walk to the semi-finals and the final.

“I knew Ricky from my previous stint at the club, when I was a coach and coached his son. He was one of those blokes who’d do anything for you.

“The walking was just an idea I had while we were off the pitch. I’m a keen walker but admittedly I didn’t think about the West Riding County Cup.

“They have teams near Hull in that, so that may have to be an overnight stay. I’m half hoping there is a game over that way to be honest as I can really push it.

“It might even be two overnight stays!

“My aim is to raise £5,000. Whether I’m high with that, I don’t know and how many walks it will be all depends on who we draw in the cups.”

Gareth’s first walk saw him head from his Rochdale home to Denton Town on April 30 for the friendly between the clubs, who were allowed to resume playing the day before.

After walking, he then carries out his duties as Springhead AFC’s media officer although as he out it, ‘Ask me after the Pennington walk and the story may be different.’

But there is another serious reason why the 38-year-old is loving his challenge, even when the snow came down unexpectedly.

For the ex-military man admitted walking has helped him recover from post-traumatic stress disorder as well as providing other health benefits.

“I had quite bad PTSD, so walking has helped me out of that,” Gareth added.

“A lot of people are doing fundraising things but walking is the thing I can do.

“I’m massively feeling the benefits from the walking and a lot of people suffer from things like that.

“I stopped playing football five years ago and you put weight on but this has been great for me. I’m down to my playing weight again and I’m fitter.

“Everyone’s been really supportive and the charity is getting really behind me.”

