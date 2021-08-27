Gates open on glorious garden for charity

ONE of Saddleworth’s best kept secrets has opened its doors, or rather its gates, in aid of a great cause.

Susan and Peter Hopwood, who have lived in their home for 40 years, decided to hold an open garden, inviting people to explore their beautiful oasis.

In return, they asked for a donation to their chosen charity Age UK Oldham and they raised £600 which will go to the Bluebells Day Care Centre.

Back in June, Susan and Peter said a sad goodbye to Peter’s mum, Marjorie Fancy, who was less than two months from reaching an impressive 102 years old.

To honour Marjorie, and those who cared for her during her last years, the couple decided to fundraise for the charity as a thank you for the love and support Marjorie received at Bluebells.

Susan said the carers at the centre do “a tremendous job”, making sure all their clients are well looked after and get to spend time interacting with others.

She wanted to turn an unhappy situation into a positive opportunity, so after years of receiving admiration and requests, she decided to display the hard graft and the devotion she’s poured into every corner of the garden.

On show were the impressive lawns, vegetable patches, greenhouse and idyllic stream as well as a large variety of plants across different sections with their own personalities and elements.

Over the years, the garden has given Susan, her family and friends much pleasure – and now many others who enjoyed the open day and also kindly donated to the charity.

Yvonne Lee, Age UK Oldham’s Chief Executive, said: “We very much appreciate Susan and Peter’s generous donation from their open garden day.

“Fundraising for services is not an easy task and this money is very warmly welcomed and will be enjoyed by the older people who come to Bluebells.”

Sharron Jones, Manager at Bluebells Day Care, commented: “Despite being the oldest member of our Bluebells family, Marjorie was certainly one of the youngest at heart.

“She was always happy to join in and try new activities – actually quite the competitor! She loved the social side of Bluebells, friends being very important to her.

“Marjorie was a true lady who is missed by all at Bluebells.”

