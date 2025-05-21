Generous fundraising year sees £7,000 boost for Saddleworth community groups

A REMARKABLE year of fundraising led by the outgoing Chair of Saddleworth Parish Council has culminated in nearly £7,000 being distributed among local charities, clubs and community organisations.

Cllr Barbara Beeley, who formally handed over her ceremonial chains to incoming Chair Cllr Helen Bishop on Monday, May 19, celebrated the close of her term with a ceremony at the Civic Hall in Uppermill.

Over the past year, Cllr Beeley has hosted a range of community events to raise funds, including afternoon teas, fashion shows, flower arranging demonstrations, markets and more.

Her creative and engaging approach helped rally the local community in support of a wide range of causes.

At the special presentation evening, Cllr Beeley awarded cheques to representatives from each of the beneficiary groups.

“This year has not been without its challenges,” said Cllr Beeley during the presentation. “Many of the organisations here have told us how much harder fundraising is becoming. I’m truly proud we were able to raise such a significant amount to help support their important work.”

The £6,900 raised over the year was shared among the following local groups and charities:

Oldham Mountain Rescue

RNLI

Northwest Air Ambulance

Delph Youth Band

Delph Senior Citizens

Tracy Johnson Dance

Saddleworth Male Voice Choir (SMVC)

Saddleworth Singers

Saddleworth Musical Society

Saddleworth Olympics

Saddleworth Carers

Millgate Centre

Hawkyard and Whitehead

Each group received a cheque in recognition of their contributions to the community, with representatives expressing their gratitude to Cllr Beeley for her dedicated service and generous efforts.