Consultation: Get involved to help shape safer streets in Oldham

Oldham Council is supporting the #SafeStreetsSaveLives campaign and is inviting residents to get involved.

Over the coming weeks and months, it is going to be vital that people continue to social distance, especially as more residents will be returning to work.

The local authority wants to see more people walking and cycling – and to make it happen they are receiving up to £500,000 of funding by the Mayor of Greater Manchester to put measures in place so pedestrians and cyclists have more space and feel safer when travelling.

The council is already looking at several schemes including better access routes into schools and education centres as well as removing potential blockages, including badly parked vehicles, on streets.

Road markings will be refreshed and the council will also be working closely with Transport for Greater Manchester so social distancing is observed on public transport.

Oldham Council will look to improve cycling and walking routes in and around the borough as these will help people access facilities and travel to other boroughs.

They want residents to tell them about locations in their neighbourhood that may need changes making to them to help people get about safely.

To get involved, visit https://safestreetsoldham.commonplace.is/ and drop a pin on the map to comment about a specific location.

You can then share your thoughts with neighbours, family and friends via social media.

Councillor Ateeque Ur Rehman, Oldham Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “Residents need to feel safe when using our streets and public spaces.

“We also want to make it as easy as possible for people to get around so they can carry out essential journeys and get some exercise.

“We’ve come up with a number of measures that we feel will help out, and they also fit with our long-term ambition of becoming a greener borough.

“Now we want to hear what you think – and it couldn’t be easier and simpler.”

Comments need to be submitted by the end of June.

