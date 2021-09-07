Get set for Summer Show spectacle

THERE will be fun and games for all the family as the Saddleworth Show returns this September.

The annual event, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro, is usually held each summer, offering entertainment, activities and music for all ages.

This year’s event planned for June 27 at Well-i-Hole Farm in Greenfield was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions but a new date of Sunday, September 19 has been confirmed.



The family fun day has been staged for more than 35 years and attracts about 5,000 people every year, raising money for local charities and causes.

This year’s event comes hot on the heels of a very successful WelliFest music event, organised by the same committee, which raised about £6,000.

Frank Bolger and Anthony Burke, co-chairs of the committee, said: “Following the fantastic success of WelliFest, we are looking forward to a spectacular Saddleworth Show.



“We had to postpone the event from June because of the Covid restrictions but we are now ready to stage the best show ever.

“We raised about £6,000 from WelliFest and we’re hoping to raise double that at the show.”

The show will be open from 10am-5pm, offering a host of entertainment, music, rides, activities, stalls, refreshments and more.

The popular Dog Show is open to all so bring along your four-legged friends!



At Circus Sensible, you can learn some new skills or try your hand at sand art to create your own pictures.

There will be a traditional Punch and Judy show from Professor Dan, as well as a black panther martial arts demonstration, a fairground, pony rides and laser quest.

Try out the climbing tower and floating archery or even get hands on with some dry stone walling.

A live music showcase will see young singers and musicians aged 11-18 years old take to the stage, as well as other local groups and performers.



This year also sees the addition of a ‘Country Corner’, run in association with Dovestone Women’s Institute. Local artisans, crafters and creators will be there with a huge array of items and goodies.

There will also be a stand celebrating ‘The Great Big Green Week’, which is taking place from September 18-26.

Don’t forget the famous Duck Race, run every year on the river around 4pm on show day. Buy your tickets in advance from Rotary members or on the day to be in with a chance of winning fantastic cash prizes.

There will also be a mouth-watering choice of food outlets including Donkeystone Brewery’s bar, a cocktail bar, stone baked pizza, ice-creams, hog roast, burger van, cakes, and street food.

Show tickets will be available to buy at the gate. They cost £6 for adults; £3 for 12 to 16-year-olds; under 12s free. A Family ticket (2 adults and 2 children up to 16 years old) costs £15.

There is ample free parking on site.

For more details, including a programme for the day, visit the website saddleworthshow.com or Facebook page.

*Images by Stuart Coleman

