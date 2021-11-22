Ghoulish fun for riding group

THERE was ghoulish fun for all as Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) held its first social get-together after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Riders of all ages who attend the group were joined by their friends and families along with RDA volunteers and trustees for the Halloween party outside The Diggle Hotel.

Their best outfits were on display, from witches and ghosts to vampires and even Tank the pony, brought along by owner Derek Legg, was wearing his best spider’s web blanket.

Prizes for the most eye-catching outfits were donated by Uppermill Co-op and awarded to Sienna (child) and Helen (adult).

Guests tucked into a buffet lunch provided by the pub and enjoyed a jam jar tombola, which raised £116 for the group, which is based at Saddleworth Stables in Diggle.

The event was made possible thanks to funds from the People’s Postcode lottery to have a Grand Day Out.

Alison Pickering, from Saddleworth RDA, said: “We haven’t been able to get together since before the Covid pandemic and the outdoor space at the Diggle Hotel is perfect for us to do this now.

“It was so nice to bring everyone together and it went really well.”

The group also enjoyed Halloween themed lessons earlier in the day.

Their sessions run on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with Covid protocols in place, until December 11 when they will finish the year with a Christmas party. • RDA offers fun activities like riding and carriage driving to benefit the lives of more than 25,000 disabled children and adults at nearly 500 RDA centres all over the UK.

Saddleworth RDA offers opportunities for local children and adults with physical, learning and mental health difficulties to experience therapeutic horse care and horse riding sessions in an outdoor arena, as well as safe hacking and horse care sessions.

They currently have about 14 volunteers and always welcome more to join them. Find out more on Facebook Saddleworth RDA or email rdasaddleworth@gmail.com. No experience necessary as training will be given.

