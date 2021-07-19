Gimme Shelter? Jagger ‘house’ quickly snapped up in Greenfield

A HOUSE in Greenfield gave almost instant satisfaction after it was listed for sale.

The property on Chew Valley Road was the former home of David Jagger, grandfather of rock star Mick Jagger.

The Rolling Stones frontman himself is said to have stayed on a number of occasions at the three-bedroom period terrace, which went on the market for £425,000.

And in a Jumpin’ Jack Flash, the ‘sold’ board quickly went up on the dwelling.

Like his famous grandson, David also had more than an ear for music and is still remembered by older residents for his long established Greenfield roots.

Originally born in Whitehaven in 1880, he lived in the village for more than two decades.

He was organist for 20 years at St Mary’s Church where there is a plaque, next to the organ, erected by members of his family.

David was also head teacher at St Mary’s C of E Primary School and a Saddleworth air raid warden.

His second son, Basil – Mick’s father – was enrolled at St Mary’s and is said to have excelled at all sports, including gymnastics.

As a headmaster David was described as “patient and progressive”. Basil, who went on to be known as Joe, attended Oldham Hulme Grammar and also became a teacher.

Mr Jagger senior eventually moved to Blackpool where he died on September 9, 1954.

Probate of his estate was granted to Albert Jagger and Basil ‘Joe’ Fanshawe Jagger – the latter passing away in 1993.

