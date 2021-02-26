Going green doesn’t have to be costly, says Saddleworth entrepreneur

A YOUNG Saddleworth eco entrepreneur aims to be boxing clever with her new online business selling environmentally friendly products.

Diggle-raised Kate Barnfather, 24, is the driving force behind subscription venture EcoBox.

Each month subscribers receive a themed box containing eco-friendly health and beauty home accessories, lifestyle and household products.

Kate, who attended Diggle Primary and Hulme Grammar, only deals with UK-based small, independent suppliers and all products are environmentally and ethically sourced.

All packaging is eco-friendly and made from sustainable materials. Boxes are recyclable, biodegradable and plastic free.

Prices start from £28 for a single box, while a six-month subscription costs £25.90 per box.

“Over the past year I have tried to become eco-friendlier,” explained Kate. “And I wanted to spread awareness you can do these little changes and that everything can make a difference.

“Going green doesn’t necessarily mean making great gestures like buying a brand new all-electric car or costly solar panels.

“It starts with the little things in your home such as swapping single-use cotton pads for reusable, washable alternatives.

“We are also supporting UK businesses during the pandemic as well. Hopefully, you like those businesses and can support them afterwards.

“I have always been interested in running my own business and I find subscription models really interesting.”

Springhead-based Kate runs EcoBox alongside her full-time job as a data analyst.

“It is hard work but I have had positive feedback from people who have received the boxes, she confirmed.

“A lot of the small businesses think it is an amazing idea so everyone has been really supportive. I hope it continues.”

Kate’s products range is mainly targeted at the female sector but going forward she is keen to research products that may appeal to the males in your life.

The subscription box market in the UK is growing fast. More than one in four Brits subscribed to at least one box in 2018.

The market is estimated to grow by 77 per cent to be worth more than £1 billion by 2022.

“We have spent several months sourcing our products and are confident our subscribers will love them,” added Kate

“And, in these challenging times, who doesn’t want a surprise treat delivering to their door each month as we are increasingly stuck inside?

“I believe EcoBox is well placed to benefit from this trend as we move to a greener and cleaner planet.”

• For further information visit www.ecoboxuk.com

