Grange Theatre closes temporarily after ‘significant faults’ found with electrics

THE Grange Theatre in Oldham is closing its doors temporarily with immediate effect after an inspection found ‘significant faults’ with the electrics and wiring.

After a scheduled inspection of the building and infrastructure, the theatre has shut while works are carried out.

All events in October and November have been cancelled and anyone who has bought tickets will get a full refund and will be contacted by The Grange.

The pantomime is still going ahead and will now be at the Queen Elizabeth Hall. Anyone who has bought tickets will be contacted with the new details and e-tickets.

If you’ve not yet bought your tickets, there are some still available via GrangeTheatre.co.uk

The pantomime, by Anton Benson Productions, will star Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona, Coronation Street’s Bruce Jones and Hollyoak’s Nathan Morris and runs from December 14 to January 2.

