Greater Manchester mayoral candidate casts eye over Saddleworth

A CANDIDATE to become the next Mayor of Greater Manchester has visited Saddleworth as she prepares for her campaign.

Conservative Party representative Laura Evans had a whistle stop tour of the area on Wednesday, June 24. She met parish councillors Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster, as well as Oldham borough’s Graham Sheldon, as she visited a number of different places, including Dovestone Reservoir.

Laura will go up against current incumbent Andy Burnham in next year’s election, which looks set to be dominated by issues like public transport and the much-debated Greater Manchester Spatial Framework.

And she believes the area should be kept as it is and not be over-developed. Laura said: “Saddleworth’s clearly a stunningly beautiful place and a lot of the community spirit is clearly being very well looked after and tended by it.

“There’s an absolute love of the area.

“The greenery is amazing and that’s something we must fight to keep. For me, it’s absolutely breathtaking and we must keep it such.”

*Read more in the next edition of the Saddleworth Independent

