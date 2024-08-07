Greater Manchester Police urges calm and warns against misinformation

GREATER Manchester Police (GMP) has issued a strong message to the community, urging calm and vigilance in the face of rising tensions fuelled by misinformation circulating online.

The statement comes as police continue to respond to incidents of disorder across the region, with 26 arrests made so far, including several in collaboration with forces outside the area.

In a bid to address growing concerns, GMP emphasised the role of misinformation in exacerbating fears and inciting hate within communities.

The police are advising residents to remain calm and continue with their daily lives, while assuring that the situation is being closely monitored and managed by law enforcement.

A spokesperson said “We understand the uncertainty and worry that people are feeling about current tension, much of which is being fuelled by the widespread sharing of misinformation online. Our advice to communities is to remain calm and to try to go about your every-day life.”

GMP reassured the public that they are well-equipped to handle any emerging threats, with specialist officers and staff working around the clock.

The force is in regular communication with community leaders and elected representatives to keep them informed about planned protests and any developments that might impact public safety.

“We are heavily resourced, and we have specialist officers and staff who are working around the clock to tackle these issues and ensure our communities are supported,” GMP stated, adding that they are committed to protecting residents and maintaining peace.

In a direct warning to those intent on causing disruption, GMP made it clear that disorder and hate will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester.

The police pledged to use all available resources to hold offenders accountable, highlighting their ongoing efforts to track down and arrest those responsible for recent violent incidents.

“Our message is clear: there is no place for hate in Greater Manchester. If you come here to willingly participate in disorder and crime, we will be at your door, ensuring you answer for your crimes,” GMP warned.

Twenty individuals have already been charged for a variety of offences including assault, violent disorder, possession of weapons.

GMP has asked residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

They assured that all reports would be treated with the utmost seriousness and offered the option to provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

The situation remains fluid, but Greater Manchester Police’s message is clear: they are determined to safeguard the community and will not rest until those responsible for the unrest are brought to justice.

